On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Chelsea Fall Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center, 11101 County Road 47 in Chelsea. The fair will have food trucks and vendors will be selling crafts, candles, clothing, handmade gifts and more. Admission is free. Find more event information at facebook.com/communitycenterchelsea. Call the community center at (205) 677-2052 for questions.