Chelsea declares January 2021 Human Trafficking Awareness Month

At the Dec. 15 Chelsea City Council meeting, a proclamation was approved making January 2021 Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the city

Julia Myers, chairman of the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee for the Junior League of Birmingham was in attendance and spoke during the meeting. She said the JLB has 2,300 members and a lot of them are from Chelsea.

“Chelsea is one of the first municipalities to make this proclamation,” Myers said. “We partner with End it Alabama on the statewide level and bring awareness across the state. In addition, we partner locally with the Child Trafficking Solutions Project. Approximately 40 different organizations from the Child Trafficking Solutions Project work together to combat trafficking.

“We know our own roles and positions and don’t overlap and each have our own spot and share information,” Myers said.

Myers said that in the Birmingham Metro area, Homeland Security estimates the commercial sex industry (ads online you can purchase a person for sex) $110 million industry annually.

From the U.S. institute Against Human Trafficking, 90% or more people that are prostitutes are actually being trafficked.

Later in the meeting, the council passed a resolution for a new security system to be installed at the CR-39 softball complex.

One annexation request was approved from Jerry Arnold for his property on Hwy. 32 in Chelsea consisting of 21 acres.

City attorney Mark Boardman did the first reading of ordinance 848, a Chelsea traffic safety ordinance. It stated that except for pedestrians crossing from one side of U.S. 280 or an intersecting road to the opposite side, pedestrians are not allowed to congregate or walk along motor vehicle traffic when stopped at any intersection on U.S. 280 within the Chelsea city limits.

Community Center activities coordinator Jane Ann Mueller and first lady Cindy Picklesimer spoke about the upcoming Chelsea Christmas parade and Santa Extravaganza that will take place this Saturday, Dec. 19. The outdoor event will take place at the Chelsea Community Center following the parade from noon to 2 p.m.

“We want to thank the mayor and council to allow us to do this for a fifth year,” Cindy Picklesimer said. “This will be a safe place to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. It will begin at noon with a puppet show from the library and continue with performances by Santa and Cinderella.

Picklesimer added that the event will be adhering to restrictions including 6 foot social distancing, families staying together in groups and masks are encouraged.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer read a letter from the Chelsea High School science teachers thanking the Nick Grant committee for approving their $15,000 request for microscopes.

“Nearly every student will get multiple chances to use that equipment throughout their four years at Chelsea High School,” the letter said.

Another Chelsea promotional video was released earlier in the day and was played during the meeting. Chelsea: Living Above is another video in the series that promotes the city.

Dates to remember

Dec. 19: Christmas parade 10 a.m. followed by Santa Extravaganza from noon to 2 p.m.

Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1: City Hall closed

Dec. 28-Jan. 8: Christmas tree recycling

Jan. 5: City council meeting

Jan. 9: Bulk trash pick up day

Jan. 19: City council meeting

April 17, 2021: Fire at the Foothills