Chelsea Election Q&A: How would you balance growth with quality of life?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher, Jr., Ryan Adams or Dr. Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners: Growth is going to continue on the Highway 280 corridor. The best way for our city to address commercial growth is through making sure that businesses comply with our overlay district to protect the integrity of the business corridors. My approach to managing residential growth will be through working to review and update our current zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations to reflect the type of residential growth that our citizens desire.

Mike Rochester: I think we must take a step back on growth. I encourage growth but it must be done with all factors involved, such as traffic, school overcrowding, and home values. I've read the RPC plan and find it lacking in the addressing of the issues. I would look into a professional city planner. This doesn't need to be solely in the hands of the city council. Growth just for tax revenue has never worked anywhere. Mindful, smart and vetted growth must be the new direction.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher, Jr.: Balancing growth with quality of life starts with thoughtful planning. That means ensuring development doesn’t outpace our roads, schools, or public safety. I also believe every new project should consider green spaces with places where families can gather, kids can play, and neighbors can relax. As a council member, I’ll continue advocating for growth that respects our small-town character while creating spaces that keep Chelsea livable, welcoming, and connected for everyone.

Ryan Adams: Our growth seems to be an inevitable part of our present and future. It is a facet that we have to properly forecast. Our community’s youth may be the first generation (with a few exceptions) not to be able to tell their children how they once walked to school. I believe it to be vital that we sustain green space and connectivity within our citizenry. I’m a history guy. I’m all about preservation. It is possible to enjoy the advancements of progress while holding on to what made you distinct in the first place.

Dr. Jeff Honea II: I’d balance growth with quality of life by putting residents at the center of every decision. That means planning infrastructure before approving development, protecting green space, and making Chelsea more walkable and connected. My approach prioritizes long-term livability over short-term gains, because our city’s future should reflect the values of its people. Thoughtful, transparent growth is how we preserve what makes Chelsea feel like home.

