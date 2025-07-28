Chelsea Election Q&A: How would you ensure transparency and trust in Chelsea government?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher, Jr., Ryan Adams or Dr. Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners: To ensure transparency I plan to make all city council agenda information available to the public before the meetings. This would include all information related to issues being voted on. Additionally, I will post our budget on the city website and will update expenditures throughout the year to show the current state of our city budget. Citizens have a right to know what their council is voting on and how their money is being spent.

Mike Rochester: I would drastically improve the way the city communicates with the citizens of Chelsea. As a city leader, this should be a top priority! A mayor or council member should embrace how our citizens feel and think about issues that seriously impact their quality of life. This issue is essential because without total transparency, there is a real lack of trust within our city.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher Jr.: Transparency starts with communication before decisions are made. That means sharing updates, encouraging input, and keeping residents informed through meetings, livestreams, and social media. I respond directly to messages and will soon launch “Coffee with Councilman Fisher,” a monthly meetup open to anyone who wants to talk. Trust is built through presence and accountability. Growing up in a law enforcement family, I was taught that integrity isn’t optional. It’s how you lead.

Ryan Adams: My life is literally an open book. This is not a selfish plug, but if you were to research “To Be The King of Diamonds,” you will find the publication from 2011. I have nothing to hide. There are mistakes and grammatical errors. Those were not intended, but it is a fair reflection of me. I, too, am flawed, but I am honest. That is what the citizens of Chelsea will be getting: 100% Coach Adams.

Jeff Honea II: I’m not a yes man! I’ll fight to achieve real transparency in city government. Business requires I stand up for myself. As your elected councilman, my civic duty will be standing up in the residents’ name. While I’m not the only one seeking transparency, I’ll be one of its loudest voices, even voting against fellow council members when needed. Trust is built through honesty, accountability, and the courage to speak up, especially when it’s not easy.

