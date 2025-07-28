Chelsea Election Q&A: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher, Jr., Ryan Adams or Dr. Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners: Throughout my career at the Sheriff’s Office and on the City Council, I have always been available 24/7 and accessible to the citizens whether by email, phone, or social media. I plan to continue to be available 24/7 to make sure that I hear and address every issue that someone may bring to me. To me, any leadership role is a servant position where you must be available to others at any time.

Mike Rochester: I would have an open door policy by appointment. Now that we are going to be a mayor-strong council, I consider it part of the mayor's duties, along with mail-outs, email blasts and social media outlets. I believe this is absolutely necessary for the citizens and businesses to have confidence in their city leaders. This approach isn't always going to make everyone happy, but at least they will have an understanding and know the details of why certain decisions are made.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher, Jr.: Transparency starts with communication before decisions are made. That means sharing updates, encouraging input, and keeping residents informed through meetings, livestreams, and social media. I respond directly to messages and will soon launch “Coffee with Councilman Fisher,” a monthly meetup open to anyone who wants to talk. Trust is built through presence and accountability. Growing up in a law enforcement family, I was taught that integrity isn’t optional. It’s how you lead.

Ryan Adams: My life is literally an open book. This is not a selfish plug, but if you were to research “To Be The King of Diamonds,” you will find the publication from 2011. I have nothing to hide. There are mistakes and grammatical errors. Those were not intended, but it is a fair reflection of me. I, too, am flawed, but I am honest. That is what the citizens of Chelsea will be getting: 100% Coach Adams.

Dr. Jeff Honea II: I’m not a yes man. I’ll fight to achieve real transparency in city government. Business requires I stand up for myself. As your elected councilman, my civic duty will be standing up in the residents’ name. While I’m not the only one seeking transparency, I’ll be one of its loudest voices, even voting against fellow council members when needed. Trust is built through honesty, accountability and the courage to speak up, especially when it’s not easy.

Be sure to check 280Living.com daily for more election coverage ahead of the Aug. 26 voting.