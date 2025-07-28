Chelsea Election Q&A: What is one specific initiative you would champion if elected?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher, Jr., Ryan Adams or Dr. Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners: The first initiative that I will tackle is the professionalization of city services. Our city is almost 30 years old and has a population of close to 18,000. Our citizens expect professionalism from our city government. We will implement professional standards, job descriptions, evaluations, and a pay scale for city employees. The goal of our city will always be to provide the best possible service to our citizens on a daily basis.

Mike Rochester: I would overhaul the means of communication between city hall and the citizens to be totally transparent. It's the duty of all city elected officials.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher, Jr.: I would champion an initiative to work more closely with developers to diversify the types of businesses coming to Chelsea. Too often, we see the same types of establishments being added, which doesn’t always reflect the needs or wants of our community. By encouraging a broader mix of restaurants, retail, services, and family-friendly spaces, we can better serve residents, support local entrepreneurship, and make Chelsea a place where people can live, work, and enjoy life without leaving town.

Ryan Adams: I have a master’s degree in public health — health behavior. Though broad, I have a particular interest in population health. As a parent and as an educator, I am fully aware of the societal pressures affecting our youth. The struggle is there and I want to help. I am comfortable enough to show my own vulnerability. The most important attribute one can have is not what they can do but what they can do with others. I adhere to the adage “it takes a village.”

Dr. Jeff Honea II: If elected, I will fight to create transparency and public trust in city government. Key development details should never be hidden or removed from public view, and live streams should never be turned off. Policy considerations should be posted before adoption. I’ll work to end rushed votes on vague agenda items and ensure citizens have time to review and respond. The people of Chelsea deserve honesty, clarity, and accountability in every decision made on their behalf.

