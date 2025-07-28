Chelsea Election Q&A: What is your vision for Chelsea in five years?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher, Jr., Ryan Adams or Dr. Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners: My vision for the city over the next five years would be to provide the citizens with city services that they expect and deserve, through the professionalization of our human resources. Additionally, I will work to lower city debt while increasing reserves to a level that would allow us to fund some city projects without the need for bonds. Once we are more fiscally sound, we can look at additional capital projects for the city.

Mike Rochester: To have a good balance of the types and locations of new homes being built. To have a Chelsea Chamber of Commerce to support our business partners, and to provide city information packets for people and businesses that are considering becoming a part of our community. To have control of our traffic and infrastructure issues. To get the schools in the top 20% (academically) in the state will always be the goal. All of this will bring better quality growth opportunities.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher, Jr.: In five years, I want Chelsea to keep growing in a way that feels intentional, connected, and true to who we are. That means encouraging development that still feels like a tight-knit community while maintaining our city’s beauty. I want young people to feel proud of where they’re from and confident they don’t have to leave to find opportunity. Chelsea should be a place where families thrive and future generations choose to stay and build.

Ryan Adams: Chelsea has undergone many changes to its infrastructure and population in the last thirty years. From a small town to a transient community to where we are today, the identity of Chelsea has always been reflected in the personality of its citizens. This was the vision behind establishing the High School Hall of Fame five years ago: connecting current student leaders with, and celebrating those who laid the foundation for what makes Chelsea, Chelsea.

Dr. Jeff Honea II: In five years, I envision Chelsea as a model for smart, transparent growth where infrastructure matches demand, neighborhoods remain connected and beautiful, and residents feel heard at every step. As one of Alabama’s fastest-growing cities, we must act now to protect our quality of life. Without intentional planning and accountability, we risk losing what makes Chelsea special. My vision ensures growth benefits everyone — not just a few — and keeps our community strong, welcoming, and livable.

