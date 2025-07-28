Chelsea Election Q&A: What’s one specific thing the city should do to support schools?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher, Jr., Ryan Adams or Dr. Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: What’s one specific thing the city should do differently or better to support schools over the next four years, and why?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners: I think the city has a great working relationship with the Shelby County Board of Education. In addition to spending over $1M on Educational Grants, to partnering on capital projects at the schools, our one-cent education tax has proved invaluable to the students and teachers in the Chelsea area schools. I will also ensure that our city and the Shelby County BOE continue to work together on mental health initiatives in our schools.

Mike Rochester: To work closely with Shelby County Board of Education to raise academic standards for Chelsea schools and to achieve a top 20 rating in the state. This goal is so important to help our students be better prepared to meet and pursue their goals after high school. For the city, it means more people wanting to relocate here and will also have businesses naturally wanting to become members of our community.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher, Jr.: The city should strengthen coordination with Shelby County Schools on growth planning and infrastructure. As Chelsea continues to expand, school capacity must be a top priority. That includes advocating for additional resources, exploring creative funding solutions, and aligning city development decisions with school impact. We can’t make school support a reactive issue. It must be part of our long-term strategy to keep classrooms from overcrowding and ensure every student has space to learn and thrive.

Ryan Adams: The simplest answer would be to have an educator sit on the council in Place Four! Kidding aside, in a municipality of our size, the schools are integral to the city’s identity. If it were not a factor, the school ratings would not be listed on real estate sites. We know they matter. I think it rather plausible, then, to have someone with insight as to how our support can be most effectively allocated.

Dr. Jeff Honea II: While I don’t claim to have all the answers when it comes to our schools, I do know this: the city must be a strong partner. That means listening to educators, parents, and school leaders to understand their needs and supporting them with better planning around infrastructure, safety, and community involvement. We have strong leadership in the schools, and I will work to ensure our growth doesn’t outpace the resources our schools need to succeed.

