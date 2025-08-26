Chelsea voters to decide new mayor today

× Expand File photo Chelsea residents vote at Chelsea City Hall in July 2022.

Chelsea voters are electing a new mayor for the first time in nearly a decade as two candidates — Councilman Cody Sumners and business owner Mike Rochester — compete to replace outgoing Mayor Tony Picklesimer. Voters also will decide the only contested council seat in Place 4.

Four other council members have already been certified after running unopposed, ensuring continuity on most of the governing body while new leadership takes shape at the top.

Election Day basics:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling place: Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23

How to follow along:

280 Living will provide live updates here throughout the evening as results come in for the mayoral and council Place 4 races. Check back for totals, quotes, and photos.

Races on the ballot:

Mayor: Cody Sumners, Mike Rochester

Council Place 4: Arthur Fisher Jr. (i), Walter (Ryan) Adams, Jeff Honea II

(Unopposed, certified: Johnna Barnes, Place 1; Scott Weygand, Place 2; Chris Grace, Place 3; Casey Morris, Place 5)

Updates will be posted below as results become available.

CHECK OUR FULL CHELSEA ELECTION COVERAGE, INCLUDING CANDIDATE Q&As, HERE.