Chelsea Fall Craft Fair returns Nov. 1 with local vendors, food and fun

The City of Chelsea’s annual Fall Craft Fair is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center, located at 11101 Highway 47.

This free event will feature a variety of local vendors offering handmade goods, crafts and gifts — just in time for the holiday shopping season. Attendees can also enjoy food from local favorites, including Moe & Moore’s BBQ, Chick-fil-A Greystone and The Vintage Lemon.

The fair is a community favorite and a great opportunity to support local makers and enjoy a fall Saturday in Chelsea. No tickets are required, and all ages are welcome.