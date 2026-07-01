Chelsea Farmers Market offers local produce, baked goods and handmade products

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The Chelsea Farmers Market will continue its summer season on Saturdays, July 11, 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn of Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road.

The free, family-friendly market brings together local farmers, bakers, artisans and entrepreneurs offering a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers, seasonal goods, baked treats and handmade products.

In addition to locally grown produce, visitors can shop for specialty foods, jewelry, candles, sewn items, woodworking, local artwork and other handcrafted merchandise while supporting small businesses from across the region.

Featured vendors include Cooper Woodworks, Ember Luxe Co., Kennedy Farms at Chelsea, Moose Meadows Farm, Rob's Southern Gourmet Sauces, Pumpkinswamp Seed Co., The Rustic Wildflower, Salt Artisan Bakery and With an H., with additional vendors participating throughout the season. Vendor offerings may vary each week depending on seasonal availability.

Organizers say the market is designed to strengthen connections between local growers, makers and the community while showcasing products made throughout the region.

Admission is free. In the event of severe weather, updates will be posted on the City of Chelsea's social media channels.

For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com.