Chelsea Farmers Market returns with local produce and handmade goods

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The Chelsea Farmers Market will take place Saturdays from May 2 through Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon on the Chelsea City Hall lawn, 11611 Chelsea Road.

The market will feature fresh, locally grown produce, plants, flowers, baked goods and handmade items from area farmers, artisans and small businesses. Visitors can shop a variety of goods while supporting local vendors and enjoying a community atmosphere.

Admission is free. For more information or to become a vendor, contact City of Chelsea Event Planner Brandy Pate at 205-678-8455, ext. 106, or bpate@cityofchelsea.com.