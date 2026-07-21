Chelsea Farmers Market wraps up season with End-of-Summer Smash

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea Farmers Market

The Chelsea Farmers Market will celebrate the close of its 2026 season with the End-of-Summer Smash on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year's finale moves to a new location in the field behind the Chelsea Community Center at Melrose Park, adjacent to the Chelsea Splash Pad. The expanded venue offers additional parking, more space for vendors and plenty of room for families to spread out and enjoy the day.

Visitors can shop dozens of Chelsea Farmers Market vendors while additional food vendors offer lunch throughout the event. Live music by Jonathan Stephens & The Stoplights will be featured on the Discover Shelby Stage, with guests encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the performances.

Families will also find a variety of activities, including the Yellowleaf Farms Petting Zoo, access to the Chelsea Splash Pad and open green space for picnics and games.

The End-of-Summer Smash marks the final opportunity to visit the Chelsea Farmers Market before the start of the school year and celebrates another season of supporting local farmers, artisans and small businesses.