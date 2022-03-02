Chelsea Fire Department improves ISO rating, CHS turf and track project moves forward

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris Fire Chief Joe Lee announces the new ISO rating for the Chelsea Fire Dept.

During the March 1 Chelsea City Council meeting, Fire Chief Joe Lee reported that the department’s ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating classification will improve from a 3 to a 2, effective June 1. In this situation, a lower number is better, he said.

The ISO gives public protection classification to fire station providers all over the country, and plays an important role in providing underwriting for insurance companies. A value between 1-10 (one being the best) is given to each department.

“Every five years, an evaluator from ISO comes to each department and evaluates the fire expression capabilities for each department and the classification rating is a direct result of the information gathered,” Lee said. “Chelsea Fire’s last evaluation was conducted in 2015 and at that time received a classification rating of 3.”

Some of criteria includes telecommunication and dispatch (10%); water supply hydrant placement and testing (40%); the fire department makes up remaining 50% and includes apparatus, number engines and ladders, pump capacity for each apparatus, number of reserve trucks, staffing available to respond, training for personnel and community risk reduction.

Lee thanked Dept Chief Jeff Russell, Cpt. Tommy King, Cpt. Billy Rickets and Lt. Jason Watson for their work gathering all the information requested by the evaluator.

“This is a tedious and time consuming process and we are very thankful to them for their hard work and attention to detail they showed during this process,” Lee said. “I’d also like to thank the mayor and the city council for the investment [they] make in our fire department. It's my goal for Chelsea Fire to give the city and the citizens of Chelsea the best emergency services we can provide based on the investment made in us by the city.”

The Chelsea High School turf and track project is now moving forward. The council approved a memorandum of agreement on the project after the initial bid came in $430,000 over budget. Both the city of Chelsea and the Shelby County Commission will raise their contributions by $200,000.

Picklesimer added that funds for the project are not coming from the one cent education fund, but the general fund budget.

Mayor Picklesimer also read two proclamations during his mayor's report. One was proclaiming March 20-26 to be National Safe Place week. The Safe Place program, which began in 1983, is to help the youth of Chelsea offer immediate assistance and safety for young people seeking guidance. Safe Places are located at restaurants, convenience stores, community buildings, libraries, fire stations and public transportation vehicles.

The second proclamation was to make March 1, 2022 Lionel James Day. Also known as “Little Train,” the Chelsea resident recently passed away. James was a running back for Auburn University and later in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers.

“He was a resident of Chelsea for over 20 years. I'd like to offer my condolences to his wife Keisha."

The council approved the following items:

Appointing a voting delegate and two alternate voting delegates to represent the city of Chelsea during the business session of the Alabama League of Municipalities Annual Convention

Award Nick Grant funds in the amount of $2,137 to Chelsea Park Elementary

Pay the city’s bills

