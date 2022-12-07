Chelsea Fire & Rescue Santa Stops

The Chelsea Fire & Rescue Department will host Santa stops on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be three separate Santa routes running simultaneously. All times are approximate, pending emergencies.
Engine 31
2:30 Essex Drive & Cliff Road
2:40 Woodbury Drive & Forest Park Road
2:50 Woodbury Drive & Landale Drive
3:00 Forest Lakes Parkway & Forest Lakes Lane
3:10 Forest Lakes Lane & Forest Lakes Boulevard
3:20 Foothills Ledge & Foothills Parkway
3:30 Chesser Park Drive & Chesser Loop Road
3:40 Chesser Plantation Lane & Chesser Circle
4:00 Sydney Place
4:10 Hodgens Road & Shady Branch Circle
4:20 Chelsea Station Drive & Chelsea Station Circle (Clubhouse)
4:30 Brynleigh Drive & Brynhurst Drive
Engine 32
2:30 Twelve Oaks in Cul-de-sac
2:40 Shelby Forest Drive & Shelby Forest Trail
2:50 Shelby Forest Way & Shelby Forest Court
3:00 Woodbridge Trail & Woodbridge Drive
3:10 Grand Vista Way & Alta Vista Drive
3:20 El Camino Real & Caballo Circle
3:30 Highland Ridge Drive & Highland Ridge Lane
3:40 Willow Branch Lane & Willow Branch Circle
3:40 Sunset Lake Drive & Sunset Lake Circle
3:50 River Birch Road & Mimosa Circle
4:00 Windstone Parkway & Windstone Circle
4:10 Hunter Hills Drive & Hunter Hills Circle
4:20 Ashton Woods Drive & Woodcrest Circle
4:30 Break
5:00 Baron Drive & Baron Lane
5:10 Emerald Lane & Emerald Park Drive
5:20 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Way
5:30 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Bend
5:40 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Circle
5:50 Crossbrook Drive & Crossbrook Circle
Engine 33
2:30 Shorefront Lane & Shoreline Way
2:45 Chelsea Ridge Road & Highway 49
3:00 Tara Drive & Bonnie Blue Lane
3:10 Liberty Cove & Liberty Court
3:20 Liberty Ridge Road & Country Cove
3:30 Liberty Creek Circle & Helms Drive
3:40 Polo Field Way & Polo Downs
3:50 Polo Field Way & Huntington Trace (Clubhouse)
4:00 Greenbrier Place in the Cul-de-sac
4:10 Break
4:45 Parkmont Lane & Parkmont Way
4:55 Fairbank Lane & Chelsea Park Bend
5:05 Chelsea Park Bend & Chelsea Park Ridge