Chelsea Fire & Rescue Santa Stops

The Chelsea Fire & Rescue Department will host Santa stops on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be three separate Santa routes running simultaneously. All times are approximate, pending emergencies.

Engine 31

2:30 Essex Drive & Cliff Road

2:40 Woodbury Drive & Forest Park Road

2:50 Woodbury Drive & Landale Drive

3:00 Forest Lakes Parkway & Forest Lakes Lane

3:10 Forest Lakes Lane & Forest Lakes Boulevard

3:20 Foothills Ledge & Foothills Parkway

3:30 Chesser Park Drive & Chesser Loop Road

3:40 Chesser Plantation Lane & Chesser Circle

4:00 Sydney Place

4:10 Hodgens Road & Shady Branch Circle

4:20 Chelsea Station Drive & Chelsea Station Circle (Clubhouse)

4:30 Brynleigh Drive & Brynhurst Drive

Engine 32

2:30 Twelve Oaks in Cul-de-sac

2:40 Shelby Forest Drive & Shelby Forest Trail

2:50 Shelby Forest Way & Shelby Forest Court

3:00 Woodbridge Trail & Woodbridge Drive

3:10 Grand Vista Way & Alta Vista Drive

3:20 El Camino Real & Caballo Circle

3:30 Highland Ridge Drive & Highland Ridge Lane

3:40 Willow Branch Lane & Willow Branch Circle

3:40 Sunset Lake Drive & Sunset Lake Circle

3:50 River Birch Road & Mimosa Circle

4:00 Windstone Parkway & Windstone Circle

4:10 Hunter Hills Drive & Hunter Hills Circle

4:20 Ashton Woods Drive & Woodcrest Circle

4:30 Break

5:00 Baron Drive & Baron Lane

5:10 Emerald Lane & Emerald Park Drive

5:20 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Way

5:30 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Bend

5:40 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Circle

5:50 Crossbrook Drive & Crossbrook Circle

Engine 33

2:30 Shorefront Lane & Shoreline Way

2:45 Chelsea Ridge Road & Highway 49

3:00 Tara Drive & Bonnie Blue Lane

3:10 Liberty Cove & Liberty Court

3:20 Liberty Ridge Road & Country Cove

3:30 Liberty Creek Circle & Helms Drive

3:40 Polo Field Way & Polo Downs

3:50 Polo Field Way & Huntington Trace (Clubhouse)

4:00 Greenbrier Place in the Cul-de-sac

4:10 Break

4:45 Parkmont Lane & Parkmont Way

4:55 Fairbank Lane & Chelsea Park Bend

5:05 Chelsea Park Bend & Chelsea Park Ridge