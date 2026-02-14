Chelsea Kiwanis invites community to annual pancake breakfast fundraiser

× Expand Image courtesy of City of Chelsea

The Chelsea Kiwanis Club will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Chelsea Community Center.

This long-standing community tradition brings residents together over a hearty breakfast while raising funds to support children and families in Chelsea and the surrounding area. All proceeds, less direct expenses, benefit charitable organizations and youth-focused initiatives supported by the Chelsea Kiwanis Club.

Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage patties, coffee, milk, orange juice, syrup and butter. Tickets are $5 each and are available from Kiwanis members; at local retail locations including Hayes Eye Center, Renasant Bank and Chelsea PostNet; and at the door on the day of the event.

Kiwanis is a service organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and strengthening communities through local projects and outreach. The annual Pancake Breakfast serves as one of the club’s key fundraisers, helping continue its mission of supporting young people in Chelsea.