Chelsea library celebrates America's 250th with patriotic trivia night

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea Public Library ANYTHING GOES (11 x 8.5 in) - 1

Chelsea Public Library will host an America-Themed Trivia Night on June 22 at 6 p.m. as part of the nationwide celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

The family-friendly event will challenge participants with questions covering American history, culture, landmarks, pop culture and other topics connected to the nation's past and present.

Library staff encourage attendees to form teams with family members or friends, though individuals are also welcome to participate. Organizers say the evening will feature friendly competition, prizes and plenty of opportunities for bragging rights.

The event is open to all ages and is designed to bring the community together while celebrating the country's semiquincentennial milestone.

Registration is required and can be completed by phone or through the library website.

For more information or to register, call 205-847-5750 or visit cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home.