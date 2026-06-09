Chelsea library's summer reading series goes prehistoric with weekly dinosaur programs

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea Public Library Wednesday Programs 2026 - 1

Chelsea Public Library is taking a prehistoric approach to its Summer Reading Program this year with a lineup of dinosaur-themed activities scheduled throughout June and July.

The free Wednesday afternoon programs will begin at 2 p.m. each week and are designed to give children hands-on opportunities to learn, create and explore. No registration is required.

The series kicks off June 10 with "Digging for Answers: Fossils," presented by Anniston Museums and Gardens. The program will feature a discussion about fossils, hands-on exploration activities and an opportunity to meet three animal ambassadors described as "living fossils." The event is open to all ages.

On June 17, children in kindergarten through sixth grade can participate in "Make Your Own Dinosaur," assembling and painting their own dinosaur creations to take home.

The fun continues June 24 with Dino Bingo, where kindergarten through sixth-grade participants can compete in dinosaur-themed games and activities.

The summer series concludes July 8 with an End of Summer Reading Party. Children who complete all levels of the library's summer reading program will be invited to celebrate with dinosaur rubbings, fossil excavations and dinosaur-themed snacks.

Library staff say the programs are intended to combine reading, learning and hands-on discovery while encouraging children to stay engaged with books throughout the summer months.