Chelsea Library to host Food for Fines

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea Public Library The Chelsea Public Library located on U.S. 280 on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

For anyone who has fines at the Chelsea Library, there will be an Easter fine amnesty food drive from Monday, March 22 through Saturday, March 3.

$1.00 in fines will be waived for each item of canned or boxed food donated during this time. Waived fees apply to Chelsea Public Library fines only and up to $5 per visit.

Expiration dates on all items must be visible and all donations will be given to Chelsea's local food pantry, Heavenly Smile.

For questions about what can or cannot be donated, call the library at 205-847-5750 or email chelsalibrary.al@gmail.com. For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com/453/Fine-Amnesty