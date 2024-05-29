Chelsea Library to host homeschool workshop

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea Public Library The Chelsea Public Library located on U.S. 280 on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

For those who have just started homeschooling, are investigating homeschooling, or just need encouragement for your current homeschool journey, the Birmingham Homeschoolers Community will host a workshop at the Chelsea Public Library to encourage and educate.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Schedule

10 am Know Your Why

10:45 am A Homeschool Story

11 am How You Can Homeschool

11:45 am A Homeschool Story

12 pm Lunch Break onsite

12:30 pm How To Teach

1:15 pm A Homeschool Story

1:30 pm What to Teach

2 pm Planning

2:30 pm Q&A Panel

Please let us know you are attending! You can simply RSVP and attend for FREE. This event is open to the general public.

RSVP is required and free. A $5 lunch can be added, along with a $10 donation. The suggested donation covers the printed materials and the lunches for the workshop speakers.

For information, visit birminghamhomeschoolers.com/event/homeschooling-workshop-2