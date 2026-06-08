Chelsea library to host teen trivia competition

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea Public Library TEEN - 1

Chelsea Public Library will host Teen Trivia Night on Tuesday, June 16, from 5-6:30 p.m. as part of its new monthly “Read. Play. Create. Teen Program” series.

Open to ages 12-18, the event invites participants to compete individually or as part of a team in a variety of trivia categories while enjoying snacks and the chance to win prizes and bragging rights.

Trivia topics will include television shows, sports, animals, pop culture, Disney movies released since 2000 and emoji-themed movie title challenges.

Library staff say the event is designed to provide teens with a fun opportunity to socialize, challenge themselves and connect with other young people in the community.

Registration is required and can be completed by phone, through the library website or at the circulation desk.

For more information or to register, call 205-847-5750 or visit cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home.