Chelsea mayoral candidate Cody Sumners has been a resident of Chelsea since 1986. He recently retired from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office after 26 years, having served at the command level in every major division. Sumners has served on the Chelsea City Council since 2016. His civic involvement includes coaching youth baseball in the Chelsea Youth Club, serving as president of the Chelsea Wrestling Club, and currently serving as president of NAMI Shelby, where he champions mental health initiatives throughout Chelsea and Shelby County.

A graduate of Chelsea High School and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Sumners is also a graduate of Leadership Shelby County and holds a Local Government Professional Management Certificate through the Alabama City/County Management Association.

Why he’s running:

Over the last nine years serving on the city council, I have listened to citizen concerns and been a voice for those concerns. I believe that my track record of voting for the best interests of our city speaks for itself. I have decades of experience in public service and believe that I have been a faithful public servant. I truly understand that the office of mayor is the ultimate public servant position."

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today — and why?

It is obvious that the most important issue facing our city is growth — whether that be commercial, residential, or city services. We must have responsible growth that stays true to the values of our citizens. The city recently completed a strategic plan that will be used as a guide for what our citizens want moving forward. At the government level, we need to address growth by providing professional city services that our citizens expect."

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

The first initiative that I will tackle is the professionalization of city services. Our city is almost 30 years old and has a population of close to 18,000. Our citizens expect professionalism from our city government. We will implement professional standards, job descriptions, evaluations, and a pay scale for city employees. The goal of our city will always be to provide the best possible service to our citizens on a daily basis."

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

Growth is going to continue on the Hwy 280 corridor. The best way for our city to address commercial growth is through making sure that businesses comply with our overlay district to protect the integrity of the business corridors. My approach to managing residential growth will be through working to review and update our current zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations to reflect the type of residential growth that our citizens desire."

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

My vision for the city over the next five years would be to provide the citizens with city services that they expect and deserve through the professionalization of our human resources. Additionally, I will work to lower city debt while increasing reserves to a level that would allow us to fund some city projects without the need for bonds. Once we are more fiscally sound, we can look at additional capital projects for the city."

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

To ensure transparency I plan to make all city council agenda information available to the public before the meetings. This would include all information related to issues being voted on. Additionally, I will post our budget on the city website and will update expenditures throughout the year to show the current state of our city budget. Citizens have a right to know what their council is voting on and how their money is being spent."

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

Throughout my career at the Sheriff’s Office and on the City Council, I have always been available 24/7 and accessible to the citizens whether by email, phone, or social media. I plan to continue to be available 24/7 to make sure that I hear and address every issue that someone may bring to me. To me, any leadership role is a servant position where you must be available to others at any time."

Q: What’s one specific thing the city should do differently or better to support schools over the next four years, and why?

I think the city has a great working relationship with the Shelby County Board of Education. In addition to spending over $1M on educational grants and partnering on capital projects at the schools, our one-cent education tax has proved invaluable to the students and teachers in the Chelsea area schools. I will also ensure that our city and the Shelby County BOE continue to work together on mental health initiatives in our schools."