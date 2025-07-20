Chelsea Mayoral Candidate Mike Rochester

Mike Rochester, candidate for mayor of Chelsea, is a dedicated and experienced leader, a successful business owner for many years, dealing with municipalities and DOTs throughout the U.S. and internationally. He has a deep commitment to serving the community, with a proven track record of public service, innovative thinking, and a clear vision for Chelsea. He previously served as president of the Trussville Chamber of Commerce and moved to Chelsea nine years ago to recapture the “small town feel” he and his family sought.

Mike and his wife Susan have three grown children and five grandchildren. He is a longtime member of Church of the Highlands, where he and Susan are part of the Serve Team. Susan owns and publishes The Trussville News and is active in animal rescue. Rochester brings decades of leadership experience in government, non-profits, and the private sector, combining a strong work ethic with a collaborative, accountability-focused approach.

Why he’s running:

I'm dedicated to thoughtful and managed growth, keeping the small town feel while continuing to make sure Chelsea reaches its full potential. I want to implement a Chelsea Chamber of Commerce to help assist businesses which will help them grow, also being a resource point for people looking at Chelsea as an area to raise their families. To work with Shelby County Board of Education to increase our standings in the state's rankings, to at least the top 20. I intend on balancing new home construction and protecting existing home values. I'd like to commission a study on the impact of traffic and infrastructure along Hwy 280 in Chelsea city limits. I'll accept no less than complete and total transparency from the city hall. Our citizens deserve no less.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today — and why?

Lack of managed growth and transparency. Academic improvements in our schools, utilizing proven programs to reduce bullying. Traffic issues may be the toughest obstacle to overcome. Need immediate resolutions for the safety of our citizens. With the mayor's new role as executive/administrator, I would take a comprehensive look at the budget to make sure our tax revenue is being allocated in the most efficient way.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected — and why is it a priority?

"I would overhaul the means of communication between city hall and the citizens to be totally transparent. It's the duty of all city elected officials.

Q: How would you balance growth with quality of life — and why do you believe your approach is best?

"I think we must take a step back on growth. I encourage growth but it must be done with all factors involved, such as traffic, school over-crowding, and home values. I've read the RPC plan and find it lacking in the addressing of the issues. I would look into a professional city planner. This doesn't need to be solely in the hands of the city council. Growth just for tax revenue has never worked anywhere. Mindful, smart and vetted growth must be the new direction.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years, and why is that direction important now?

To have a good balance of the types and locations of new homes being built. To have a Chelsea Chamber of Commerce to support our business partners, and to provide city information packets for people and businesses that are considering becoming a part of our community. To have control of our traffic and infrastructure issues. To get the schools in the top 20% (academically) in the state will always be the goal. All of this will bring better quality growth opportunities.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government — and why are those values essential to you?

I would drastically improve the way the city communicates with the citizens of Chelsea. As a city leader, this should be a top priority! A mayor or council member should embrace how our citizens feel and think about issues that seriously impact their quality of life. This issue is essential because without total transparency, there is a real lack of trust within our city."

Q: How would you stay accessible and responsive to residents — and why is that type of leadership necessary?

I would have an open door policy by appointment. Now that we are going to be a mayor-strong council, I consider it part of the mayor's duties, along with mail-outs, email blasts and social media outlets. I believe this is absolutely necessary for the citizens and businesses to have confidence in their city leaders. This approach isn't always going to make everyone happy, but at least they will have an understanding and know the details of why certain decisions are made.

Q: What’s one specific thing the city should do differently or better to support schools over the next four years, and why?

To work closely with Shelby County Board of Education to raise academic standards for Chelsea schools and to achieve a top 20 rating in the state. This goal is so important to help our students be better prepared to meet and pursue their goals after high school. For the city, it means more people wanting to relocate here and will also have businesses naturally wanting to become members of our community.