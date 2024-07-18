Sales tax holiday for Chelsea, others begins July 19

Expand Staff photo. This year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is scheduled for July 17-19.

The City of Chelsea’s sales tax holiday starts July 19 and lasts through July 21.

The dates coincide with the state of Alabama’s sales tax holiday. Chelsea’s municipal sales tax will be suspended on eligible items along with the state sales tax.

Other municipalities participating in the sales tax holiday along the U.S.-280 corridor are Birmingham, Hoover and Jefferson County, though the county limits their participation to only one cent on the dollar.

Eligible items include:

Clothing – value of $100 or less per item

Computers – value of $750 or less per item

School supplies - value of $50 or less per item

