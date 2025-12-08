Chelsea Park Community Christmas set for Dec. 14

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea Park's Facebook page.

Residents are invited to the Chelsea Park Community Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Parkmont Park (1008 Parkmont Lane) in Chelsea.

The event will include opportunities for photos with Santa and a screening of the holiday film “Elf” afterwards.

Food and treats will be available for purchase from On the Run Concessions and Bruster’s Ice Cream. Families are encouraged to join an evening of community holiday festivities.

More details will be posted closer to the event on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1241863146894299.