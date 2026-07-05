Chelsea Park hosts free outdoor movie night with "How to Train Your Dragon"

Chelsea Park's popular Movie in the Park series continues Saturday, July 11, with a free outdoor showing of the live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon."

The movie will begin at dusk, around 8 p.m., at Parkmont Park, 1008 Parkmont Way.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for an evening of outdoor entertainment. The film follows the unlikely friendship between a young Viking and a rare dragon, adapting the bestselling children's book series that also inspired the hit animated movies.

The event offers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere where neighbors can gather to enjoy a summer evening together under the stars.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Chelsea Park Facebook page at facebook.com/chelseaparkal.