Chelsea Planning Commission to consider plans for new Valvoline oil change center

× Expand Photo from Valvoline Instant Oil Change website A Valvoline Instant Oil Change center in Hacienda Heights, California.

The Chelsea Planning Commission on Monday, June 22, is scheduled to consider site plans for a new Valvoline Instant Oil Change center at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 39.

The property at 175 Shelby County 39 already has a B-2 business district zoning, which is suitable for a service station or oil change center, City Engineer Keith Hager noted in written remarks to the Planning Commission. The business would sit on .67 acres and include a 1,452-square-foot building with 12 outdoor parking spaces, records show.

The developer is proposing to provide an access road off Shelby County 39 to the back of the property and an access easement to property to the west for future development, as well as direct access to U.S. 280.

Hager also noted that Chelsea has a noise ordinance that limits the time workers may use equipment, receive deliveries or make any disruptive noise. Any such activity must occur between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and no work of any kind is allowed on Sunday or any holiday, he said. Also light poles on the site must be no taller than 14 feet.

The Chelsea Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall.