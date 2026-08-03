Chelsea proposed 2027 road plan includes $30 million for bridge over railroad

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Chelsea

The Chelsea City Council on Tuesday night is slated to consider a transportation plan for 2027 that includes $30 million to build a bridge over railroad tracks in Chelsea.

Details of the project were not immediately available.

The 2027 transportation plan, as proposed, also includes:

$1.3 million for a 5,500-foot pedestrian path on Chesser Drive

$950,000 to replace a bridge on Whisenhunt Lane

$500,000 to extend Stanley Drive to tie it into U.S. 280

$500,000 to repave and widen 1,300 feet of Liberty Road

$300,000 to repave 5,500 feet of Chesser Drive

$270,000 to realign the intersection of Liberty Road and Shelby County 47

In other business Tuesday, the City Council plans to consider whether to sell city property on Chesser Loop Road for $27,000 to Brasher Holdings and whether to dispose of a 12-by-6-foot storm shelter at Fire Station No. 32.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall.