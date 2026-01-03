Chelsea Public Library to host family-friendly LEGO Day

Chelsea Public Library will host LEGO Day on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Held on the second Saturday of each month, LEGO Day invites families to explore creativity and imagination through hands-on building. Children can design and construct using classic LEGO bricks, while younger participants will have access to DUPLO blocks sized for smaller hands.

The event is open to all ages and encourages collaboration and free play. Finished creations will be displayed in the library for visitors to enjoy. LEGO Day is a drop-in program, and families may arrive and participate at any point during the event.

For more information, contact the Chelsea Public Library at 205-847-5750.