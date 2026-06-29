Chelsea Public Library wraps up Summer Reading Program with dinosaur-themed celebration

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea Public Library End of Summer Reading Party - 1

Chelsea Public Library will celebrate the conclusion of its Summer Reading Program with an End of Summer Reading Party on Wednesday, July 8, from 2-3 p.m.

The event is open to participants who complete all levels of the library's Summer Reading Program and serves as the finale to this year's dinosaur-themed summer activities.

Guests will enjoy a variety of hands-on prehistoric fun, including dinosaur rubbings, fossil excavation activities and dinosaur-themed snacks. The celebration is designed to reward young readers for reaching their summer reading goals while giving families one last opportunity to enjoy the library's seasonal programming together.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, contact Chelsea Public Library.