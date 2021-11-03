Chelsea recognizes home health care month

× Expand ExpectCare community educator Tracey Denton and sales leader Paige Landry with Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer after he and the council passed the resolution declaring November National Home Care, Palliative and Hospice Month.

The city of Chelsea recognized November as National Home Care, Palliative and Hospice Month.

The proclamation read by Mayor Tony Picklesimer during the Nov. 2 city council meeting said that “90% of Americans want to age in place. Home care is the preferred method of healthcare and delivery among the disabled, eldery and chronically ill individuals who are eager to live independently in their own homes as long as they possibly can.”

The proclamation also noted that home health care services allow families to stay together and provide for greater health, dignity and comfort in our communities and that home care in the U.S. is a growing alternative to hospitals and other institutional based forms of healthcare, providing care to millions of Americans each year.

“In Chelsea, we encourage the support and participation of all citizens to learn more about the home care and hospice concept for elderly, disabled and infirmed,” Pickleseimer said.

Paige Landry, the sales leader at ExpectCare along with their community educator Tracey Denton were on hand to thank the mayor and council for their recognition of the proclamation.

“We are a locally-owned, faith based organization that covers six counties: Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, St. Clair, Cullman and Walker,” Landry said. “We are very passionate about extending care and leading people to the hands and feet of Jesus, that's not just for the last breath, but during that journey and progression of their illness. Being able to share this career with our community is so important to us.”

The council also approved the authorization of issuance of a General Obligation Warrant bond series 2021. Brad Green, Senior Vice President from Raymond James, attended the meeting and thanked the city for the opportunity to work with them.

“The city was able to have their credit rating affirmed at AA, which is a very, very high rating for any municipality in the state of Alabama, so congratulations-- you have a lot to be proud of,” Green said.

The city sold bonds with a final, fixed rate of 2.16%. Green said they were able to garner $18 million of orders for a little over $5 million in bonds.

“It’s a testament the public believes in what the council is doing, so keep doing what you're doing and congratulations,” he said.

Mayor Picklesimer said the city had to borrow $5.4 million but received $6 million for their borrowing and $2.5 million of that will go to the second gym at the Chelsea Community Center.

“We've also managed the debt services so that in just a few short years, there will be plenty of capacity for another administration behind this one to continue to grow Chelsea,” he said.

The council also approved the purchase of Delta Miscellaneous Receipting Software Module and approved to pay the city’s bills.

The Chelsea Public Library is having a food drive through Nov. 13 for the public to drop off canned goods and non-perishable items that will be given to Heavenly Smiles food bank. The Chelsea Historical Society will be at the library on Nov. 17 for a Thanksgiving Celebration with crafts, activities and a movie. The library’s winter reading program will launch on Nov. 22.

Important Dates

Nov. 9: Special council work session. 5 p.m.

Nov. 11: City Hall closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 16: City council meeting, 6 p.m.

Nov 22: Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m.

Nov 25-26: City Hall closed for Thanksgiving

Dec 7: City council meeting, 6 p.m.

Dec. 13 Chelsea Christmas Parade 10 a.m.

Dec. 21: City council meeting, 6 p.m.