Chelsea resident recipient of Roverchase Service dog

Five individuals with disabilities received their Roverchase service dogs at a celebration at Gabrella Manor on Aug. 29.

The Service Dog Graduation Program class of 2021 featured five service dog graduates, Dewflower, Dill, Dragon, Duck and Cahaba, who were honored during the graduation and were given to their specially chosen recipient with disabilities.

14-year-old Chelsea resident Rhett McBride suffers from epilepsy and was one of the recipients of a service dog. His seizures interrupt his everyday life, from schoolwork to his favorite sport of baseball. Epilepsy also influences the amount of interaction McBride can have with the public, as sounds and crowds can trigger his seizures. He hopes to have more independence and privacy with his service dog companion.

“The Graduation Gala is a special opportunity to honor our five graduating service dogs and their incredible recipients, each of which have a unique story leading them to The Roverchase Foundation,” said Abigail Witthauer, founder of The Roverchase Foundation and owner of Roverchase. “It’s our joy and privilege to play a small role in enhancing the quality of life of these individuals by pairing them with their loyal Roverchase Foundation companion.”

Each recipient was paired with their service dog on Aug. 19. at Roverchase, a 10,000 square-foot training, daycare, boarding and grooming facility in Pelham, which houses the large service dog school. Match Camp provides the opportunity for the service dogs to complete their graduation process with 10 days of training with their individual recipient.

As part of the Roverchase service puppy training program, the dogs go through 18 months of classes and training sessions and then will go on to work for eight to 10 years upon being matched with their recipients. Their specially trained jobs help change the lives of their recipients by increasing their freedom and independenceIt takes approximately $30,000-$40,000 to raise and train a single service dog.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Roverchase Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit committed to providing financial aid for individuals with disabilities in need of a life-changing, professionally-trained, service dog.

For more information about the Roverchase Foundation or to learn more about Roverchase’s service dog training program, visit theroverchasefoundation.org.