Fisher wins Chelsea Place 4 runoff, retains council seat in comeback victory

× Expand Photo courtesy of Arthur Fisher Jr.

Arthur Fisher Jr. secured another term on the Chelsea City Council on Tuesday night, rallying from a first-round deficit to win the Place 4 seat in the city’s only runoff election.

Fisher received 611 votes in the Sept. 23 runoff, defeating challenger Jeff Honea II, who finished with 466. The result marks a reversal from the Aug. 26 municipal election, when Honea led the three-candidate field with 713 votes to Fisher’s 643. Walter Ryan Adams was eliminated with 439 votes.

The runoff completes Chelsea’s municipal leadership transition following the election of Mayor-elect Cody Sumners last month. Sumners, who defeated Mike Rochester in August, will take office this fall as Mayor Tony Picklesimer steps down.

Fisher has served on the City Council since 2020 and previously held a seat on the Planning Commission. He works as a public policy manager at Grenergy USA and holds degrees in electrical engineering and finance. His campaign emphasized experience, infrastructure and managed growth.

“Chelsea is growing fast, and I want to help us grow the right way,” Fisher said in his candidate questionnaire. “I’ve led with integrity, listened with compassion, and built relationships that get results.”

Fisher said his priorities include advocating for road and school capacity, supporting public safety, and improving coordination with developers to attract a more diverse mix of businesses. He also cited the need for earlier communication and consistent engagement with residents, including plans to launch “Coffee with Councilman Fisher,” a monthly meetup.

Honea, a Chelsea native and pharmacist, ran on a platform of transparency, small business leadership and community input. He owns several local pharmacies and described himself as a “builder” and problem-solver focused on clear planning.

Voting in Chelsea is conducted at-large, meaning all registered voters can cast ballots in all council races. The Place 4 runoff was the only race on the Sept. 23 ballot.

With the runoff settled, Chelsea’s incoming leadership is now fully set to take office in November. The new lineup includes:

Mayor: Cody Sumners

Place 1: Johnna Barnes

Place 2: Scott Weygand

Place 3: Chris Grace

Place 4: Arthur Fisher Jr.

Place 5: Casey Morris

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city has grown to more than 17,000 residents since incorporating in 1996 — a rapid expansion that city leaders say requires careful planning, infrastructure investment and continued community input.