Chelsea's population continues to soar

The city of Chelsea continues to grow at a rapid pace, according to recently released census data.

Population numbers increased from 10,183 in 2010 to 14,982 in 2020, a 47% increase, according to the data.

Here’s how that compares to other cities in the area:

Trussville: 26,123

Mountain Brook: 22,461

Hoover: 92,606

Homewood: 26,414

Birmingham: 200,733

Vestavia Hills: 39,102

In terms of demographics, the city is 52% female, and just under half of the city is between the ages of 18 and 65. The city is 90% white and 6% Black.

The median value of owner-occupied housing is $232,700, with a 94% ownership rate. The median household income is $97,727, with a poverty rate of 3.5%.