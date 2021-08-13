Chelsea's population continues to soar

×
File photo
Chelsea City Hall
Chelsea City Hall
The city of Chelsea continues to grow at a rapid pace, according to recently released census data.
Population numbers increased from 10,183 in 2010 to 14,982 in 2020, a 47% increase, according to the data.
Here’s how that compares to other cities in the area:
- Trussville: 26,123
- Mountain Brook: 22,461
- Hoover: 92,606
- Homewood: 26,414
- Birmingham: 200,733
- Vestavia Hills: 39,102
In terms of demographics, the city is 52% female, and just under half of the city is between the ages of 18 and 65. The city is 90% white and 6% Black.
The median value of owner-occupied housing is $232,700, with a 94% ownership rate. The median household income is $97,727, with a poverty rate of 3.5%.