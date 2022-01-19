Public hearing set for Jan. 20 regarding a potential school system for Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The City of Chelsea will hold the first public hearing on Jan. 20 to discuss the potential Chelsea School System. It will be held at Liberty Baptist Church at 6 p.m. There will be an open forum to allow residents to voice their opinions on the issue.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the city's Facebook page here.

An online survey is also taking place to get feedback from residents. It can be completed here.

Both the mayor and council have said they want to hear from the people, and this hearing will give residents the opportunity to do just that.