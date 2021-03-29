Chelsea schools have received over $1 million since grant implementation

× Expand Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle. During the March 2 council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked the Nick Grant committee for their continued work approving funds for Chelsea schools.

Chelsea schools received another round of Nick Grant funds, approved during the March 2 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Nine Nick Grant resolutions were approved during the meeting, totaling $124,515.25. These were over and above the other grants that were already approved.

“Let me say thank you to the people here in the meeting that serve on the grant committee: Crystal [Etheredge], Chris Grace, Cody Sumners and Jane Ann Mueller,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “We appreciate the work in anticipation of these resolutions being approved.”

Since the program’s inception after adding a 1-cent sales tax in the city, the amount given to Chelsea schools has now reached over $1 million. The mayor thanked everyone who has made that happen.

Three grants were awarded to Chelsea High School, three to Chelsea Park Elementary and one each to Forest Oaks Elementary, Mt Laurel Elementary and Chelsea Middle School.

The council also approved sponsorship and gave its support to Chelsea High School having a senior prom. This came after the Shelby County school board made the decision that it was not going to support schools having proms for reasons of creating an event that would spread COVID-19.

“We certainly understand that decision,” Picklesimer said. “A group of senior parents got together to put together a different event venue on their own time and asked the city to help support this one time and this council saw fit to do that. Thank you to the council for filling this gap left by COVID, and to the parents who got together to make the event happen.”

The council approved the following resolutions:

► To accept the quote from Leisure Creations for furniture at the splash pad

► To authorize a renewal contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics LLC

► An annexation request submitted by Ronald and Belinda Jeffords for their property located at 6415 Old Highway 280, Chelsea, consisting of 1.72 acres

► To pay the city of Chelsea bills

Picklesimer also read and approved two proclamations, declaring Feb. 22-26 as Arbor Week and Feb. 27 as Arbor Day and March 21-27 as National Safe Place Week.

Community Center Activities Director Jane Ann Mueller said with the splash pad getting ready to open, applications are now being accepted for part-time, seasonal positions for those ages 15 and older with lifeguard certification.

Picklesimer mentioned that Chelsea turned 25 years old March 1 and it’s been a remarkable journey in the first 25 years.

“We look forward to celebrating at Fire at the Foothills and thank those six people who are still around for helping put our city together, along with the families of the other three. We started at 900 people and are expecting the next census numbers to be over 15,000. That’s quite a growth story.”

Important Dates

► April 4: Deadline for splash pad job applications

► April 6: Chelsea council meeting 6 p.m.

► April 8: Ready to Shred Day 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall

► April 17: Fire at the Foothills. 1-4 p.m. at City Hall.

► April 20: Chelsea council meeting 6 p.m.