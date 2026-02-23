Chelsea to celebrate 30th anniversary with community ceremony and time capsule project

The City of Chelsea will celebrate its 30th anniversary of incorporation on Sunday, March 1, with a community-wide event honoring three decades of growth, service and partnership.

The celebration will begin at 2:15 p.m. with a reception at the Chelsea Historical Museum, where guests can enjoy light refreshments and explore exhibits reflecting on the city’s early years.

At 3 p.m., the outdoor commemorative ceremony will take place at Chelsea City Hall. The program will include remarks from city leaders, recognition of community partners and the sealing of a time capsule that will be opened in 2046 during Chelsea’s 50th anniversary.

As part of the anniversary observance, the city is partnering with local schools, businesses, civic organizations and youth groups — including Cub Scout Pack 353 — to contribute items representing life in Chelsea in 2026. The time capsule will include documents, photographs and other meaningful items reflecting city government, schools, small businesses, nonprofits and community life.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.