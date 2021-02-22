Chelsea to host COVID-style Arbor Day celebration

× Expand Erica Techo Members of the Chelsea Tree Commission pass out free tree seedlings during the city's Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. The Arbor Day celebration was part of the city's responsibility as a Tree City USA community.

The City of Chelsea will host its annual Arbor Day celebration event on Saturday, Feb. 27.

However, this year's event will be different from previous ones. Residents can pick up a seedling and information pamphlet in a come and go setting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pavilion behind the Chelsea Community Center.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

The official Arbor Day holiday is on April 30, 2021 and is a day when individuals and groups are encouraged to plant and care for trees.