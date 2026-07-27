Chelsea to host End of Summer Smash farmers market

× Expand Chelsea Farmers Market Chelsea’s End of Summer Smash will be Aug. 1.

The city of Chelsea will wrap up its first year of hosting the Chelsea Farmers Market on Aug. 1 beginning at 9 a.m.

The End of Summer Smash market will feature many of the favored vendors this summer.

“We have had a great response to the market this year,” said event coordinator Brandy Pate. “People have enjoyed coming to the market each week, and we have really loved seeing all of the vendors come.”

Pate said the idea for the market sprang from a conversation about how the city of Chelsea should have a farmers market.

“The idea kind of came about, we put things into action, and the first market we had, we had one vendor sell out of their products really quickly,” Pate said. “It has been fun to see how the market has grown this summer and the people that come out regularly to enjoy what there is to offer.”

Pate said seasonal produce from local farmers has been a popular item as well as locally made bread vendors.

“The sourdough seems to go really fast,” Pate said. “People really seem to love the bakers that come to the markets.”

There has also been a variety of artisans and makers who have come and shared things to sell.

The Summer Smash will feature live music from Jonathan Alan Stephens and his band the Stoplights. Stephens is a local, self-employed musician who is originally from Leeds and played at the market earlier in the season.

“He was super popular so we decided to have him come back,” Pate said.

The market grew over the summer to roughly 55 vendors.

“We love adding new vendors each week,” Pate said. “There is usually a really unique variety of things offered at the market each week.”

The Summer Smash will be held at the Chelsea Splash Pad at Melrose Park, 11101 Chelsea Road.

Pate said the larger location will provide additional parking, plenty of room for families to spread out and the perfect setting to enjoy a fun-filled summer day together.

The Discover Shelby Stage will be set up for Stephens to play music throughout the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets or umbrellas and celebrate the end of summer.

There will also be additional food vendors serving lunch for those who want to stay longer at the event.

“I think our market has grown this summer because the vendors are not just a number here,” Pate said. “We really get to know everyone and the city works to support them the best we can. We are all neighbors here. This is not a big governing entity allowing a market to happen. This is neighbors helping neighbors and having fun while doing it.”

For more information, visit the city of Chelsea’s website at cityofchelsea.com. There is also a Facebook event with details.