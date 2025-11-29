Chelsea to host first Christmas tree lighting Dec. 6

× Expand Image courtesy of the city of Chelsea website Christmas Tree lighting ceremony poster - 1 Join the city of Chelsea's inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The city of Chelsea will host its first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the large field in front of Chelsea City Hall. The free outdoor event will kick off a new holiday tradition for the community with activities and entertainment for all ages.

The celebration will feature festive holiday scenes, musical performances by local talent, seasonal activities and games, and refreshments including sweet and salty treats, hot cocoa and drinks. Local organizations, churches, businesses and clubs will host community booths offering complimentary crafts, games, treats or drinks for attendees.

The evening will conclude with the official lighting of the Chelsea Christmas Tree. Participants hosting booths will provide their own tents, tables and supplies, and may bring a quiet generator if electricity is needed.

The event is free. For more information, contact Brandy Pate at 205-678-8455 ext. 106 or bpate@cityofchelsea.com, or visit https://www.cityofchelsea.com/619/Tree-Lighting-Ceremony.