Chelsea voters to decide City Council Place 4 runoff Sept. 23

Chelsea residents will return to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 23, for a municipal runoff election to determine the City Council Place 4 seat.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road. Voting in Chelsea is conducted at-large, meaning all registered voters may cast ballots regardless of district or party affiliation.

The runoff features incumbent Arthur Fisher Jr. and challenger Jeff Honea II, who advanced from the Aug. 26 municipal election. Honea led the first round with 713 votes, followed by Fisher with 643. Walter Ryan Adams finished third with 439 votes and was eliminated.

The runoff is the only race on the ballot.

Fisher, who has served on the City Council since 2020, is also a former member of the Planning Commission. He works as public policy manager at Grenergy USA and holds degrees in electrical engineering and finance. Fisher said his campaign focuses on guiding Chelsea’s rapid growth with an emphasis on infrastructure, schools and public safety, while encouraging a wider variety of businesses to serve residents.

“Chelsea is growing fast, and I want to help us grow the right way,” Fisher said in his candidate questionnaire. “I bring real experience in policy, budgeting and community engagement — from serving on City Council and the Planning Commission to working with leaders across Alabama through my role in public policy.”

Honea, a Chelsea native, is a pharmacist and entrepreneur who owns and operates several Alabama pharmacies along with other small businesses. He describes himself as a problem-solver and community builder whose priorities include transparency, accountability and smart growth planning.

“I’m not a politician; I’m a builder, a business owner and a neighbor who’s ready to get things done,” Honea said in his candidate profile. He has emphasized stronger communication between city leaders and residents, saying clear planning and public input are key as Chelsea continues to expand.

The Aug. 26 election also decided Chelsea’s next mayor. Cody Sumners was elected with 1,403 votes to 411 for challenger Mike Rochester. Sumners will take office this fall, succeeding Mayor Tony Picklesimer, who did not seek re-election.

Chelsea has grown from fewer than 1,000 residents at incorporation in 1996 to more than 17,000 today, according to the U.S. Census Bureau