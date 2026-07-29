Chelsea wraps up season with final Food Truck Friday

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Chelsea

Chelsea's final Food Truck Friday of the season rolls into the City Hall Lawn on Friday, Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The weekly event invites residents to enjoy lunch, dinner or a sweet treat while supporting local food truck businesses in a relaxed outdoor setting. Shaded picnic tables and lawn games provide space for families, friends and coworkers to gather throughout the day.

The final event of the season will feature DogNation LLC and The Beyond Tikka, offering attendees a variety of meal options.

Food Truck Fridays have showcased a rotating lineup of vendors throughout the summer, serving everything from burgers and cheesesteaks to international cuisine, seafood, desserts and frozen treats.

Admission is free, with food available for purchase. For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com.