Chelsea wrestling team gears up for their season

× Expand The Chelsea Wrestling team and staff pose with Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer and the council during the Nov. 1 meeting. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer recognized the Chelsea wrestling team and coaching staff during the Nov. 1 Chelsea City Council meeting

Coach Heath Butler said the team will be competing completely in the 7A region this season, facing the likes of Thompson, Vestavia, Hewitt Trussville and Oak Mountain. He said he has high hopes for his athletes.

“Most of this group [of about 50 students] has been with us for five or six years, as our [junior high and high school] programs are combined,” Butler said. “Last year this group made it to quarterfinals and has a very good chance at making a run at the state title this year.”

Butler went on to thank the mayor and council for their recent donation to the program. They are using those funds to pay coaching stipends, which has enabled them to add more members to their coaching staff.

“I can’t thank you enough for everything,” he said.

The council awarded more Nick Grants to all four Chelsea schools. These were a special group of approved grants over and above what the council had approved for the grant cycle.

Chelsea Park Elementary was awarded $9,100 for instruments and storage materials for the music department.

Forest Oaks Elementary was awarded $4,883.89 for two-way radios and batteries and a keypad entry system.

Chelsea Middle received $8,365.40 for chair racks and music stands for the band room and security cameras.

Chelsea High received $70,000 (out of a requested $100,000) for new band uniforms and also a scorer’s table.

The council approved to pay the city’s bills with an amendment to pay for the new trucks for the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department from the general fund.

During the community forum, Emily Sims, children's director at the Chelsea Public Library, announced the library is running a food for fines amnesty program throughout the month of November. Patrons can bring in one canned or boxed good for $1 of fines to be waived, up to $5 per visit. More information is available on the library’s website.

Jane Ann Mueller, programs director at the Chelsea Community Center shared that the first fall craft fair held on Oct. 29 was a huge success.

“We used every room in the building,” Mueller said. “I had 45 vendors that participated and had 20 more that asked if we could squeeze them in, but we had no more room. Many of the ones I talked to said they had a very successful day and asked when we would have the next one.”

Mueller also shared that spring sports registration is under way and 600 students have signed up to play basketball.

Important Dates:

Nov 5: Bulk trash pick up

Nov. 11: City Hall closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 15: Council meeting, 6 p.m.

Nov. 24-25: City Hall closed for Thanksgiving

Nov. 28: Planning commission meeting, 6 p.m.

Dec. 1-Jan. 15: Nick Grant Applications acceptance period. Guidelines at cityofcheslea.com

Dec. 6 and 20: City council meetings, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17: 23rd Annual Chelsea Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. followed by Splash’n with Santa Party at Melrose Park, noon-3 p.m.