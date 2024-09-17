Chelsea Youth Dance is “small but mighty”

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Chelsea Youth Dance The Chelsea Youth Dance team poses for a picture at Jeremiah's Italian Ice. The team is looking for more participants to join the group. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Youth Dance.

Chelsea Youth Dance, a vibrant and inclusive dance group under the City of Chelsea’s recreation department, is “dedicated to nurturing young dance talent in the Chelsea community,” said Coach Tamika Logan-Reynolds, who is a 20-year dance veteran and coach.

“We're passionate about providing opportunities for youth to explore their love for dance, build confidence and develop their skills in a supportive environment,” Logan-Reynolds said.

The team made its debut during the winter 2022-2023 basketball season. The dance group is open to girls in grades 2-4 and practices at the Chelsea Recreation Center.

Young dancers participate in a variety of dance genres, learning instruction, technique and dance retention, among other things. Participation is open to any child that is a resident of Chelsea or surrounding communities, including Harpersville, Vincent and Mt Laurel.

Logan-Reynolds said the group was created to fill a void in dance for the city’s youth.

“The City of Chelsea has never had a youth dance team,” she said. “Chelsea Youth Dance was created to provide options for young girls in the area and create a positive environment, in which each dancer can actively participate and thrive.”

Logan-Reynolds said the group is able to provide more opportunities for dancers at a young age.

“We have fun, we learn, we laugh, we enjoy life,” she said. “ We are small but mighty.”

Parents interested in signing up their child for Chelsea Youth Dance can email the group at chelseayouthdance@gmail.com. Registration can be found at chelsea.recdesk.com.