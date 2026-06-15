ChelseaFest returns with new location, live music and one of Alabama's largest fireworks shows

Chelsea's biggest annual celebration is moving to a new location this year as ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom returns Saturday, June 27, from 6-9:30 p.m.

The free community event will be held at 271 County Road 440, just off U.S. 280 near Metro Truck Rental. Organizers relocated the festival because of construction at its previous site.

This year's celebration carries added significance as the city joins communities across the nation in recognizing America's 250th anniversary.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with opening remarks from City of Chelsea Public Information Officer Wayne Morris, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Cub Scout Pack 353 and a performance of the national anthem by Haley Houtson. Mayor Cody Sumners is expected to participate in the evening's program.

At 7 p.m., Birmingham-area party band The Vinyl Junkies will take the main stage. Known for performing music spanning multiple decades, the group combines classic hits and crowd favorites into a high-energy show designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Throughout the evening, visitors can explore 24 food vendors and 41 business vendors, along with a Kids Fun Zone featuring family-friendly activities. An American Servicemen Living History Museum area will offer historical displays, and a sensory-friendly S.A.F.E. trailer will be available on-site to provide a quieter space for guests who need it.

The evening culminates at 9 p.m. with the Big KaBoom, a fireworks show produced by Pyro Shows of Alabama and promoted as one of the largest displays in the state.

ChelseaFest has become one of the city's signature annual events, drawing families from across the region for live entertainment, food, community activities and a patriotic celebration ahead of Independence Day.

Admission is free. For more information, visit chelseafest.com or call 205-678-8455 ext. 106.