Chick-fil-A is coming to Chelsea

Chick-fil-a A Chick-fil-a employee hands out meals in the drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Chelsea, but residents will need to be patient before getting their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer confirmed during his final State of the City address on Oct. 7 that the popular fast-food chain will anchor Chelsea Plaza, a $75 million mixed-use development planned along the eastbound side of U.S. 280 near Chesser Plantation Lane.

The project will span roughly 14.5 acres and include 16 restaurant and retail spaces ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 square feet. However, Picklesimer cautioned that significant site preparation — including new road construction and installation of a traffic light — means the development may take 18 to 24 months to complete. That timeline places the expected Chick-fil-A opening sometime around 2028.

Picklesimer said the project marks another step in Chelsea’s continued retail and residential growth along the busy U.S. 280 corridor.