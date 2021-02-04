Chopt opening first Alabama location at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chopt Chopt

Chopt Creative Salad Company, a farm-to-fast-casual restaurant chain based in New York City, will open its first location in the state later this month at The Summit near REI.

With a focus on mindful sourcing, Chopt combines local seasonal ingredients with authentic flavors from around the world to invent unbelievably craveable salads, bowls, and artisan salad dressings. The restaurant is constantly searching for inspiration to bring to its creative offerings. In addition to its classic and build-your-own salad options, Chopt creates limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by locations near and far.

Their goal is to make healthy eating as imaginative and fun as possible and to develop an innovative menu by selecting the best ingredients and crafting them into salads that people will actually crave.

“We are excited to continue expanding Chopt Creative Salad Co. with the opening of first-ever Birmingham location,” says Chief Marketing Officer Julie Atkinson. “Chopt has grown tremendously over the past few years, and we look forward to continuing to bring our globally-inspired food and fresh, natural ingredients to new customers at The Summit.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Chopt is partnering with local nonprofit The Exceptional Foundation, which serves individuals with special needs in the Greater Birmingham area, to celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with 100% of sales from all digital purchases made that day being donated to Exceptional Foundation.

To encourage digital sales, Chopt managers will be outside assisting in-person customers with app sign-ups. Chopt Gives donations will only be applicable on orders placed via the Chopt App or choptsalad.com.

“The Exceptional Foundation is so thankful to Chopt for the opportunity to partner with them as they bring their amazing food to our area,” said Susan Garrett, Marketing Director for the nonprofit. “Their mission to build a community around healthy eating ties in perfectly with what our organization is all about. Their generous donation as a result of pre-opening day sales will help make a huge difference.”

The restaurant will offer a variety of ways to order its creative salads, wraps and warm bowls, including curbside pickup, ordering ahead via app or website, and contactless in-store ordering.

Founded in New York City in 2001, Chopt has expanded to over 60 restaurants and continues to grow.

The Birmingham store is located at 331 Summit Blvd. They will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit choptsalad.com or call 205-749-8880.