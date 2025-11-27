Christmas Classic 5K and Critter Christmas set for Dec. 20 at Oak Mountain

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Wildlife Center

Oak Mountain State Park will host the Christmas Classic 5K and Critter Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 20, beginning with the 5K at 9 a.m. and Critter Christmas at 10 a.m. The event invites runners, walkers and families to enjoy a festive morning around Double Oak Lake, with the first 200 registrants receiving Christmas Classic 5K swag.

Race options include the standard 5K, a 12-and-younger registration and the post-race Candy Cane Challenge for kids. The race is a cup-less event supported by SouthernBiotech, which is providing reusable race cups for all participants.

Participants can choose between two finish lines: the traditional 5K finish or the Polar Plunge finish, which involves jumping into icy water to benefit the Alabama Wildlife Center. Those choosing the Polar Plunge are asked to make a donation, with all proceeds going directly to the center. Participants who prefer to skip the plunge may complete the race at the alternate finish while cheering for those making the icy jump.

The event will open with an Alabama Wildlife Center predator flyover. The morning will include access to wildlife encounters with birds and other local animals supported by the Alabama Wildlife Center.

Critter Christmas will begin at 10 a.m. and includes the children’s Candy Cane Challenge, where participants collect candy canes in a back-and-forth course.

After the race, attendees can enjoy a holiday-themed brunch and additional activities including letters to Santa and a tacky sweater contest with awards. The event is designed to be family-friendly, with opportunities for children to participate throughout the morning.

Race fees range from $22.20 to $48.70 depending on category. All attendees and participants must pay the $5 gate admission to Oak Mountain State Park.

Registration details are available at findarace.com/us/events/christmas-classic-5k.