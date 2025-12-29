Christmas tree recycling available in Chelsea through Jan. 5

× Expand Image courtesy of the city of Chelsea Heading - 1

After the holidays, Chelsea residents are invited to give their Christmas trees a second life through a community tree recycling program running from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

Natural Christmas trees can be dropped off at the gravel lot at the Highway 47 athletic fields, located across from Liberty Baptist Church. Recycled trees will be turned into mulch for local landscaping, reducing waste and supporting environmentally friendly practices.

Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, lights and tinsel before dropping off trees. The program offers a simple way to wrap up the holiday season while helping keep Chelsea clean and green.