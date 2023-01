× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson

The Church at Brook Hills will host a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 23. The event will take place from 2-7 p.m.

Appointments can be made via direct sign up here: redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Brookhills

Those who donate will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.